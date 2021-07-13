18-wheeler crash at I-10 West in Henderson

ST. MARTIN - Officials have closed the interstate at LA 415 (Lobdell) to clear a crash in Henderson.

Early Tuesday, a crash on I-10 West at Henderson involving an 18-wheeler resulted in the closure of the interstate past LA 347 (Henderson). Traffic is being detoured at Henderson, which means drivers must go to Breaux Bridge to get back on the interstate.

TRAFFIC ALERT- I-10 is now closed at Lobdell as crews clear crash in Henderson. Take 190. pic.twitter.com/bOhGcO10lV — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 13, 2021

MORE INFO: At least one 18- wheeler involved. Not fatal or hazmat. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 13, 2021

I-10 West remains closed past Henderson. Traffic is being diverted at LA 347. 1 mile delay. pic.twitter.com/SVGZZJODa2 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 13, 2021

