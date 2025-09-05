93°
18-wheeler catches fire on I-12 westbound between Holden and Livingston

By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish deputies are working a 18-wheeler fire on I-12 west between Livingston and Holden.

Officials said to expect delays and use caution. No other information was immediately available.

