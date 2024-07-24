17-year-old wanted on charges including aggravated assault after fleeing from courtroom

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old is wanted by two police departments for multiple charges, including home invasion and aggravated assault.

Kendrick Timberlan Deon Dewa Miller is wanted by both the Baton Rouge Police Department and the St. Gabriel Police Department. He previously fled from a 19th Judicial District Court Courtroom.

Miller is wanted by BRPD for home invasion, simple battery, false imprisonment, offender armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault. He is wanted by SGPD for simple burglary, possession of firearm and concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

According to BRPD, Miller forced his way into a home on Maximillian Street, battered the homeowner, armed himself with a weapon and fled the residence on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on Miller should contact 344-7867.