Latest Weather Blog
17-year-old killed in Grand Isle beach incident, other family members rescued
GRAND ISLE - A teenager died during a tragic incident in the waters of Grand Isle on Sunday, local police say.
According to KATC, on Sunday evening Grand Isle Police and firefighters rescued a 15-year-old and a 46-year-old woman from the waters. But a third family member remained missing at that time.
Chief Lane Landry said the 15-year-old was airlifted to a New Orleans area hospital and the woman was rushed to an area hospital.
About two hours later, officers and firefighters found the body of the missing 17-year-old, Landry said.
All three people were related, and the family is from Hammond, he said. Other details won't be released until next of kin has been notified, he said.
The call came in at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Landry said. They believe the three were caught in an undertow, but are still investigating.
Grand Isle Police assisted in the rescue attempt. It is believed that the three members of the family were caught in an undertow and struggled to get free.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Reviewing the way past hurricanes developed can help us navigate future storms
-
Governor John Bel Edwards warns citizens to be cautious during Memorial Day
-
Memorial Day ceremony at USS KIDD canceled
-
The Capital City Ques Give Back on Memorial Day
-
Louisiana State Police issues statement about Trooper George Baker
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...