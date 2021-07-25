17-year-old hit and killed while walking in unlit area at night

DESOTO PARISH - A teenager was hit and killed while walking at night in an unlit area.

Louisiana State Police said 17-year-old Jasilyn Grimes was walking on Red Bluff Road on July 24 when a truck came over a hill crest and hit Grimes.

Grimes was taken to a local hospital and died. Deputies said she was walking with another person who suffered no injuries.

Deputies say 23-year-old Noah Grimes was driving the truck but was not injured.