17-year-old escapes from Bridge City Detention Center, police seeking assistance

BRIDGE CITY - A 17-year-old from Thibodaux escaped from a juvenile detention center in New Orleans, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

Blaze Crochet was remanded on probation violation related charges at the Bridge City Detention Center, according to TPSO. He is described as 5-foot-6, about 170 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Crochet also has outstanding warrants for his arrest in Lafourche Parish, for unrelated offenses.

WBRZ previously did stories about issues surrounding the Bridge City Detention Center, as the Office for Juvenile Justice went to court over the treatment of juveniles in the facility.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.