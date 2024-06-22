93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

17-year-old escapes from Bridge City Detention Center, police seeking assistance

3 hours 57 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, June 22 2024 Jun 22, 2024 June 22, 2024 10:22 AM June 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BRIDGE CITY - A 17-year-old from Thibodaux escaped from a juvenile detention center in New Orleans, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

Blaze Crochet was remanded on probation violation related charges at the Bridge City Detention Center, according to TPSO. He is described as 5-foot-6, about 170 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Crochet also has outstanding warrants for his arrest in Lafourche Parish, for unrelated offenses.

WBRZ previously did stories about issues surrounding the Bridge City Detention Center, as the Office for Juvenile Justice went to court over the treatment of juveniles in the facility.

Trending News

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days