17-year-old dead after shooting on Bradley Street
BATON ROUGE – One 17-year-old is dead after a shooting that took place on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. on Bradley Street.
The 17-year-old has been identified as Eddie Mason by police. According to BRPD, Mason was shot by someone in a passing vehicle while he was standing outside his home in the 4600 block of Bradley Street. Mason later died from injuries sustained during the shooting.
There is no motive or suspects at the time of this post and the incident is currently being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
