17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting on San Juan Drive

Daylon Banks Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a second teenager during an attempted robbery near Hooper Road and Mclelland Drive.

According to official records, the incident took place on Wednesday night (May 13) when 18-year-old Trent Jones followed through on arrangements to meet with 17-year-old Daylon Banks and his associates within the 5100 block of San Juan Drive to trade/purchase a firearm.

Witnesses told detectives they saw Banks and Jones get into a heated dispute during the exchange and Banks ended up shooting Jones.

Arrest documents say by the time authorities arrived to the scene of the crime, Banks was gone and Jones was suffering from gunshot wounds. After being taken to an area hospital, Jones was declared dead.

Detectives used eyewitness accounts, video surveillance, and fingerprint dusting to identify and capture Banks.

He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and armed robbery.

At this time Banks is behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.