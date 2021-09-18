76°
17-year-old arrested for shooting one person to death in West Baton Rouge early Saturday morning

Saturday, September 18 2021
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - One person is dead following a shooting at a West Baton Rouge bar early Saturday morning.

According to West Baton Rouge Sheriff Maj. Zack Simmers, the victim was shot near Raxx Bar and taken to a hospital where they later died.

A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday night and charged with second-degree murder. 

No more details were readily available. 

