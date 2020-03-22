17 people displaced after St. George Fire Crews battle apartment fire on Jade Avenue

ST. GEORGE - St. George Fire Officials, with the help of BRFD, responded to an apartment fire shortly after midnight Sunday morning on the 1300 block of Jade Avenue.

According to officials, crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front balcony of a two story building within the complex. Firefighters were able to contain the fire around shortly after one o'clock. The fire did extensive damage to one unit and minor damage to another. All units suffered smoke and water damage.

A teenage girl sustained minor burns to one of her toes while trying to escape the fire. She was treated on scene and did not require additional medical attention. There were no other injuries.

Eight adults and nine children were displaced. The Red Cross sent an assistance team to aid the victims’ recovery.

The fire is still under investigation.