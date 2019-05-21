16-year-old suspect arrested in deadly Lake Charles shooting

LAKE CHARLES - Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department have arrested a 16-year-old male following a fatal weekend shooting.

On May 19 around 2:48 p.m. police were dispatched to an address on Reid Street. At the scene officers discovered that 23-year-old Kendal Mose had been shot. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle before authorities arrived.

Mose was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

An hour after the incident, police located the suspect in a vehicle driving on St. John Street.

The unidentified juvenile was charged with second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.