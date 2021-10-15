16-year-old passenger dies in head-on collision

NEW ROADS – A 16-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash on LA 1 South in Pointe Coupee parish.



On Thursday, around 3 p.m. 17-year-old Harlee Doucet of Moganza was traveling northbound on LA 1 in a Toyota Corolla. At the same time, 46-year-old Amy Self was traveling southbound on LA 1 in a Ford Expedition.



Doucet began to pass another vehicle going northbound and collided head-on with Self's vehicle in the southbound lane.



The brother of Harlee Doucet, Nicholas, was in the front passenger seat in the Corolla and sustained fatal injuries even though he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Harlee Doucet along with two other juvenile passengers sustained moderate injuries.



Self and a passenger in her vehicle sustained moderate injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis.



The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.