16-year-old last seen in Baker on Tuesday reported missing

BAKER - The Baker Police Department are seeking information on a 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening.

According to the Baker Police Department, Cynsir McDaniels, 16, was last seen leaving a home in Baker around 4:51 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a Zachary High School uniform, which is a blue top and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baker Police Department (225-775-6000) or Zachary Police Department (225-654-9393) with information.