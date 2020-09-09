88°
Latest Weather Blog
16-year-old girl shot early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Sources say a 16-year-old girl was shot during an incident that occurred early Wednesday morning.
WBRZ reached out to Baton Rouge Police who confirmed that around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported shooting within the 2500 block Jefferson Avenue, which is located between North Acadian Thruway and North Foster Drive.
Police said the victim, a female, sustained a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life threatening.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With census deadline approaching, Louisiana falling behind
-
With census deadline approaching, Louisiana falling behind
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to rule in federal case concerning La's...
-
Executive Committee over High School sports to meet Wednesday