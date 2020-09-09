16-year-old girl shot early Wednesday morning, sources say

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a 16-year-old girl was shot during an incident that occurred early Wednesday morning.

WBRZ reached out to Baton Rouge Police who confirmed that around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported shooting within the 2500 block Jefferson Avenue, which is located between North Acadian Thruway and North Foster Drive.

Police said the victim, a female, sustained a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life threatening.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.