78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

16-year-old girl found in Baton Rouge after going missing Wednesday

16 hours 5 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 2:55 PM August 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday is now home with her family, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Police Department said the teenager was last seen at the McDonalds near the corner of Wooddale and Florida boulevards.

Trending News

Monday afternoon, BRPD said she was found without incident and is in good health. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days