16-year-old dead, two other juveniles seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX - A 16-year old died Thursday night after the car he was a passenger in struck a culvert, which also resulted in two other juveniles sustaining serious injuries.
According to state police, another 16-year-old was driving the 2008 Chevrolet Impala at a high speed southbound on LA Hwy 1, and the car traveled off the roadway and struck the culvert head-on. Ashton Newkirk, 16, of Thibodaux, died at the scene.
The 16-year-old driver and another passenger, a 14-year-old, suffered life threatening injuries and are at an out-of-area hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
