80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

16-year-old arrested after firing gun into air near New Orleans parade route

1 year 6 months 1 day ago Thursday, February 08 2018 Feb 8, 2018 February 08, 2018 9:33 PM February 08, 2018 in News
Source: WWL
By: Austin Hart

NEW ORLEANS - Police responded to reports of shots fired near an Uptown New Orleans parade route Thursday, according to WWL.

Officials said they received reports of at least one gunshot near St. Charles Avenue and Calliope Street. Nearby, the Knights of Chaos parade was passing.

Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested.

NOPD investigators said no injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days