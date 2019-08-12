16-year-old arrested after firing gun into air near New Orleans parade route

NEW ORLEANS - Police responded to reports of shots fired near an Uptown New Orleans parade route Thursday, according to WWL.

Officials said they received reports of at least one gunshot near St. Charles Avenue and Calliope Street. Nearby, the Knights of Chaos parade was passing.

Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested.

NOPD investigators said no injuries were reported.