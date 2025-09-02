16-year-old arrested after allegedly crashing into Morgan City Police unit with stolen truck

MORGAN CITY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Morgan City after he allegedly crashed into a police car while driving a stolen truck, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

A sergeant was patrolling the Siracusa area on Aug. 31 when he saw the teen sitting in a pick-up truck near the tree line. When the sergeant tried to talk to him, the teen sped off and headed west on Highway 182 towards Morgan City.

The teen allegedly got to an intersection and tried to make a sharp turn, but instead crashed into a Morgan City Police Department car.

Investigators later discovered that the truck was stolen and that the teen had recently led Berwick Police officers on another pursuit in the same stolen vehicle, according to SPMSO. He also allegedly had a stolen gun.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of resisting arrest, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, hit and run, failure to seek assistance, giving an officer false information, possession of stolen things, two counts of negligent injuring, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal possession of stolen firearms and driving without a license.