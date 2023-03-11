16 New Orleans museums free to others' members in August

63°
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - It's Museum Month in New Orleans. There are more than 45 museums in the city, and 16 of them are opening their doors free to each others' members during August.
They range from small museums such as the New Canal Lighthouse and the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum to the New Orleans Museum of Art and the National World War II Museum.
Their individual annual membership fees range from $30 to $125 for one person, with two-person or family memberships from $50 to $150.
A membership card at one of the museums will cover admission for two at the other 15 during August.
A list of all of the museums is available online at www.neworleans.com/museum-month/ .
