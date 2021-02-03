36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

16 guilty pleas in licensing scam at New Orleans Coast Guard center

2 hours 58 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 February 03, 2021 5:18 AM February 03, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sixteen people have pleaded guilty in connection with a mariner’s license test score-fixing scheme at a United States Coast Guard exam center, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans said Tuesday.

They were among more than 30 people indicted in November in the scheme.

U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s news release says those whose pleas were announced Tuesday admitted they fraudulently obtained various mariners’ licenses by paying for phony exam scores.

Prosecutors say the false scores were entered by Coast Guard credentialing specialist Dorothy Smith in New Orleans.

“The indictment alleges that Smith accepted bribes in exchange for entering passing test scores and used a network of intermediaries to connect her to license applicants,” the news release said.

Smith is awaiting trial. Court records show she has pleaded not guilty.

Those who have pleaded face sentencing in April and May by U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe. Each pleaded guilty to unlawfully receiving an officer-level mariner license, carrying a possible sentence of up to five years in prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days