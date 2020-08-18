93°
$150K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

Tuesday, August 18 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  A lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a retailer in East Baton Rouge.

According to Louisiana Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket worth that amount was sold at a Race Trac store on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.  The winnings were part of Saturday night's drawing, but it's unclear whether the prize has been claimed at this time.

You can learn how to claim a prize at Louisiana Lottery's website.

