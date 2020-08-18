93°
Latest Weather Blog
$150K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - A lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a retailer in East Baton Rouge.
According to Louisiana Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket worth that amount was sold at a Race Trac store on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The winnings were part of Saturday night's drawing, but it's unclear whether the prize has been claimed at this time.
You can learn how to claim a prize at Louisiana Lottery's website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ live on site of overturned Brinks truck causing severe traffic delays
-
Firehouse BBQ hearing moved to September 1
-
FDA approves saliva-based COVID test
-
LSU President Tom Galligan talks to 2une In about the upcoming start...
-
Overturned Brinks truck causes delays at Highland and Old Perkins
Sports Video
-
First look at LSU football practice ahead of 2020 season
-
SLU preps for possible football season
-
Saints will play 2020 home-opener without fans in attendance
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule