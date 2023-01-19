15-year old-jailed after shooting former classmate to appear in court Friday

BATON ROUGE .- A 15-year-old who shot his former classmate will appear in juvenile court Friday, two days after an attempted robbery, and after WBRZ learned a similar case involving the suspect took place within the past two weeks.

The shooting happened early Wednesday, prompting a press conference held by the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

It was discovered the juvenile has been under watch for nearly the past two weeks after committing a similar act against another student making their way to school.

L'Jean McKneely with BRPD says part of the reason it took as long as it did to catch him is due to the investigation into the 15-year-old suspect.

It took another 15-year-old getting shot on his way to school to get the suspect in custody. The suspect's arrest came after police cleared corners of the neighborhood off of Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Police spent about an hour trying to catch the juvenile before arresting and jailing him.

Now the teen faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon. Many questions are now in the air as to how his case could be tried.

The court hearing will commence around 11 a.m. Friday morning. The hearing was delayed to Friday after it was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday.