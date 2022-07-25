82°
15-year-old shot near Port Allen motel overnight, 'several' people in custody

Monday, July 25 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - A teenager was injured in a shooting early Monday morning near a motel.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near a motel off Lobdell Highway in Port Allen. Officials say the 15-year-old was transported to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

According to the sheriff's office, "several people" have been detained in the investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

