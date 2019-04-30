15-year-old fatally shot on S. 18th Street; BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile Tuesday night on S. 18th Street.

The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened at multiple scenes, and shell casings were found at the corner of S. 18th Street and America Street.

Police tell WBRZ the victim was found dead on S. 18th near Louisiana Avenue. Family of the victim say he was only fifteen years old.

Officials believe multiple individuals may be involved in the shooting.

More information will be released as police continue their investigation.