75°
Latest Weather Blog
15-year-old fatally shot on S. 18th Street; BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile Tuesday night on S. 18th Street.
The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened at multiple scenes, and shell casings were found at the corner of S. 18th Street and America Street.
Police tell WBRZ the victim was found dead on S. 18th near Louisiana Avenue. Family of the victim say he was only fifteen years old.
Officials believe multiple individuals may be involved in the shooting.
More information will be released as police continue their investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veteran robbed at convenience store fights back, customers help
-
15-year-old fatally shot on S. 18th Street
-
Baton Rouge Police searching for clues after child shot Monday
-
Baton Rouge forms council to help local veterans in need
-
Organization geared at helping sick children to hold crawfish boil, car show