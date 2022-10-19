46°
15-year-old boy missing from Hammond found in Florida

1 hour 13 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, October 19 2022 Oct 19, 2022 October 19, 2022 8:47 PM October 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - A missing 15-year-old boy last seen Tuesday morning was found in Florida on Wednesday night. 

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, Chief Jimmy Travis reported 15-year-old Kevin Gremillion Jr. of Hammond was last seen leaving his Hammond home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. 

The sheriff's office sent out an update Wednesday night that Kevin had been found in Florida and deputies are working to determine the details of his disappearance. 

