15-year-old boy missing from Hammond found in Florida
HAMMOND - A missing 15-year-old boy last seen Tuesday morning was found in Florida on Wednesday night.
According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, Chief Jimmy Travis reported 15-year-old Kevin Gremillion Jr. of Hammond was last seen leaving his Hammond home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff's office sent out an update Wednesday night that Kevin had been found in Florida and deputies are working to determine the details of his disappearance.
