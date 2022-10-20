15-year-old boy from Hammond reported missing ran away from home to Florida

HAMMOND - A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found in Florida on Wednesday night and authorities are saying he ran away from home.

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Kevin Gremillion Jr. of Hammond was last seen leaving his Hammond home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Gremillion turned up at a Florida police station with a 17-year-old boy from Texas Wednesday night.