15-year-old allegedly led deputies on chase after burglary; teen & adult arrested

Alonzo Henry

PRAIRIEVILLE - A teenage suspect and his adult accomplice allegedly led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit after the two were spotted burglarizing a vehicle in an Ascension neighborhood overnight.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the situation unfolded after the burglary was reported on Blue Ridge Drive in Prairieville. The two suspects fled the area before deputies arrived, but were spotted driving a vehicle a short while later.

The sheriff's office said the driver was a 15-year-old boy who refused to stop for deputies and eventually crashed after losing control of the vehicle near LA 44.

The teen fled on foot after the wreck but was soon captured by deputies. The second suspect, 27-year-old Alonzo Henry, was also taken into custody.

Henry was booked for simple burglary, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fugitive from another agency. The teen is also facing charges including minor in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, hit and run, reckless driving, aggravated flight from an officer, and various traffic violations.

The teenager's identity was not released due to his age.