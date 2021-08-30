15-year-old accused of shooting 2 on Nicholson Drive amid Hurricane Ida's aftermath

BATON ROUGE - A teenager is accused of shooting two people during an argument just hours after Hurricane Ida slammed the capital area.

The gunfire was reported around 8:45 a.m. at the Save More market on Nicholson Drive just outside LSU's campus.

Police said the suspect, a 15-year-old, shot at a group of three during the confrontation. Two men, a 22-year-old and 28-year-old, were struck by the gunfire. The third victim was a woman who was uninjured.

The two men were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The teen was arrested and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He is not being identified at this time due to his age.