15-year-old accused of killing one and injuring another on Nicholson Drive amid Hurricane Ida's aftermath
BATON ROUGE - A teenager is accused of shooting two people during an argument just hours after Hurricane Ida slammed the capital area.
The gunfire was reported around 8:45 a.m. Monday, August 30 at the Save More market on Nicholson Drive just outside LSU's campus.
Police said the suspect, a 15-year-old, shot at a group of three during the confrontation. Two men, a 22-year-old and 28-year-old, were struck by the gunfire. The third victim was a woman who was uninjured.
The two men were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
The teen was arrested and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He is not being identified at this time due to his age.
On Friday night, police said 28-year-old Gregory Cotton died in a hospital from injuries related to the shooting.
