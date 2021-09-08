89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
15-year-old accused of killing one and injuring another on Nicholson Drive amid Hurricane Ida's aftermath

3 days 19 hours 40 minutes ago Saturday, September 04 2021 Sep 4, 2021 September 04, 2021 6:53 PM September 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager is accused of shooting two people during an argument just hours after Hurricane Ida slammed the capital area.

The gunfire was reported around 8:45 a.m. Monday, August 30 at the Save More market on Nicholson Drive just outside LSU's campus. 

Police said the suspect, a 15-year-old, shot at a group of three during the confrontation. Two men, a 22-year-old and 28-year-old, were struck by the gunfire. The third victim was a woman who was uninjured. 

The two men were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. 

The teen was arrested and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He is not being identified at this time due to his age. 

On Friday night, police said 28-year-old Gregory Cotton died in a hospital from injuries related to the shooting. 

