82°
Latest Weather Blog
15 people, including 8 children, displaced after apartment fire on Crown Ave
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire on the 4500 block of Crown Avenue that displaced seven adults and eight children late Friday night.
Crews arrived on scene to the Crown Victoria Courts Apartments fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters began working to contain the fire and search for victims.
Several units sustained smoke and water damage. There were no injures reported.
Trending News
The fire remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tailgaters are already set up the night before the LSU-Southern showdown
-
Let the band play 'Neck'? Southern band director teases plans for game...
-
NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing
-
Roads around LSU will be exit only for Saturday night's game vs....
-
Southern Lab, LSU Lab students building bridges through community mural ahead of...
Sports Video
-
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons preview
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 1; CFB Week 2
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7