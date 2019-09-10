83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

14 years after surviving gas chamber, St. Louis dog dies

10 months 2 weeks 4 days ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 October 22, 2018 3:45 PM October 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A dog who gained attention 14 years ago when he emerged alive from a St. Louis gas chamber for strays has died.
  
Quentin's death was announced Sunday by his owner, Randy Grim, founder of Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The mixed-breed dog had suffered a stroke.
  
Quentin was among eight dogs that were to be euthanized at the city pound's gas chamber in 2003. Quentin's owners surrendered him because they were moving to an apartment that didn't allow pets.
  
The dogs were placed in an airtight box, and carbon monoxide was pumped in. Seven died, as expected. But somehow Quentin survived with no ill effects.
  
When that news spread, 700 applicants sought to adopt Quentin, but Grim kept him.
  
Grim says Quentin's story helped spearhead the no-kill movement for stray pets.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days