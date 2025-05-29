69°
14-year-old shot in leg, taken to hospital in New Roads
NEW ROADS - A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in New Roads, emergency officials said Wednesday night.
Officials described the injuries as a "minor wound to their leg" and said the juvenile was taken to a hospital.
