14-year-old girl killed in jet ski collision in Belle River

ST. MARY PARISH - Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents are investigating a jet ski collision that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl on Saturday.

According to witnesses, two girls of the age of 14 and 15 were operating separate jet skis when they collided in the Belle River located in Lower St. Martin Parish.

They were allowed to use the jet skis by a 17-year-old male.

The 14-year-old has been identified as Hannah Landry of Franklin in St. Mary Parish.

Landry was transported to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville on a helicopter with serious injuries. She later died in the hospital.

The 15-year-old girl sustained minor abrasions and bruising and was later cleared by medical personnel.

There were no signs of drug or alcohol use from the girls. Both operators were wearing personal flotation devices.

According to a report, the 17-year-old male could face possible charges.