14-year-old girl dies after tree falls on home due to Hurricane Laura

By: WBRZ Staff

LEESVILLE - A 14-year-old died on Thursday due to a tree collapsing on her home.

A state spokesperson has confirmed that the 14-year-old girl was killed during the storm when a tree fell down on her house in Leesville located in Vernon Parish. 

