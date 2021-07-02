14-year-old found dead in wooded area near Ponchatoula; deputies hope tattoo sketch will lead to clues

PONCHATOULA - A runaway teenager from New Orleans was found dead in a wooded area of Tangipahoa Parish this week.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Taysia Folse, 14, was found dead in a secluded area east of Ponchatoula after a driver spotted her body Wednesday.

Folse's cause of death is still undetermined, but the sheriff's office said there were no signs of physical trauma to the girl's body. The department shared a sketch of a "recent" tattoo found on Folse's left arm, asking anyone who recognizes the artwork to come forward.

The New Orleans Police Department first reported Folse missing Feb. 20, 2021.

Anyone with information on her death and disappearance is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150.