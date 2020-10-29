14-year-old entrepreneur turned a hot dog cart into his own restaurant

STONECREST, GA - A 14-year-old entrepreneur has found success in the restaurant industry and is looking to take his Georgia-based business even further.

Mason Wright opened up Mason's Super Dogs with the help of his family in October. The restaurant specializes in creative traditional and plant-based hot dogs.

"I want to have restaurants all over the place like McDonald's," Mason told Good Morning America.

Mason started the venture back in 2017. Back then he was looking for a job where he could make some spending money, but he was turned away because of his age.

"Every time we went to the grocery store I asked for a job. And they all said, 'No, I was too young.' That's when I started telling myself, I can be my own boss instead of working for someone else and giving them money," Mason said.

Mason said he took the money he earned from walking dogs, washing cars, and mowing lawns and invested it into his first food cart. He opened up shop on the Morehouse College campus in Atlanta in 2017 and began to sell hot dogs.

Mason's start-up was tested when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, but he was able to get a business license with the help of his family.

"Our family has really put their entire lives on hold to support and make sure that his dreams come to fruition," said his sister, Mary-Pat Hector.

Mason finally opened his restaurant location Oct. 17 and is selling hundreds of hot dogs every day, even selling out on some occasions.

For now, Mason has full-time staff, works when he is not in school and does homework during his spare time at the restaurant.