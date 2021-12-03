70°
14-year-old convicted of murder in killing of Port Allen teen

1 hour 34 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, December 03 2021 Dec 3, 2021 December 03, 2021 3:42 PM December 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Jazzimane Woods

PORT ALLEN - A 14-year-old charged with killing another teenager was convicted of second-degree murder this week.

The unnamed teen, who now faces a juvenile life sentence, shot and killed Jazzimane Woods, 15, at a Port Allen apartment complex back in May. Investigators said Woods wasn't the intended target and was shot when the gunman opened fire on the wrong apartment.

Woods was hit multiple times when bullets came through her bedroom window. She later died in the hospital.

Judge Tonya Lurry handed down the guilty verdict on Tuesday.

