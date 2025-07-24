14-year-old arrested in connection with Independence vehicle burglaries

93°
INDEPENDENCE — A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with vehicle theft in the Independence area, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The teen was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of theft of a motor vehicle. The teen was also arrested in connection with at least two other cases, including another stolen vehicle in the Independence area, that occurred within two days of this one.

Detectives are still attempting to identify and locate the second individual involved. 

