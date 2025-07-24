93°
Latest Weather Blog
14-year-old arrested in connection with Independence vehicle burglaries
INDEPENDENCE — A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with vehicle theft in the Independence area, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The teen was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of theft of a motor vehicle. The teen was also arrested in connection with at least two other cases, including another stolen vehicle in the Independence area, that occurred within two days of this one.
Trending News
Detectives are still attempting to identify and locate the second individual involved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Tequila Lime Pozole
-
Man accused of soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex, attacking her mother arrested...
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Assessor's Office holds 25th annual Assess the...
-
FLASHBACK: Bayou Corne sinkhole
-
BRPD arrests two brothers, juvenile accused in Autumn Blossom drive-by shooting