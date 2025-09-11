91°
14-year-old arrested for 15 counts of vehicle burglary in Tickfaw area
TICKFAW - A 14-year-old was arrested for over a dozen vehicle burglaries in the Tickfaw area, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Surveillance video caught a suspect breaking into vehicles on Chapel Road in Tickfaw and Chandler Place in Hammond on Sept. 6. Deputies said they logged more than 15 reports, including one with a gun being stolen.
On Thursday, deputies announced a 14-year-old male was booked in the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on 15 counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
