91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

14-year-old arrested for 15 counts of vehicle burglary in Tickfaw area

2 hours 7 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 3:53 PM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

TICKFAW - A 14-year-old was arrested for over a dozen vehicle burglaries in the Tickfaw area, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Surveillance video caught a suspect breaking into vehicles on Chapel Road in Tickfaw and Chandler Place in Hammond on Sept. 6. Deputies said they logged more than 15 reports, including one with a gun being stolen.

Trending News

On Thursday, deputies announced a 14-year-old male was booked in the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on 15 counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days