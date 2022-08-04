14-year-old arrested after leading police on high-speed ATV chase in Slidell; one officer injured

SLIDELL - A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase on an ATV Wednesday night, running other vehicles off the road and leaving an officer injured following a crash.

The Slidell Police Department said in a Facebook post shared Wednesday night that an officer saw the teen driving the ATV over 80 mph through the city at around 5:30 p.m., running other drivers off the roadways and inciting a chase that caused another officer to get into an accident and be sent to the hospital.

Police say the juvenile cut across a levee near Oak Harbor and got on I-10, where they ultimately lost sight of him.

Thursday afternoon, the 14-year-old was arrested and faces charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, reckless operation of an off-road vehicle, negligent injuring and operating an off-road vehicle on a public roadway.

While Slidell police did not release the full extent of the officer's injuries, they are reported to be minor and non-life-threatening.