14 arrested in Tennessee sex-trafficking sting
CHATTANOOGA - An undercover operation in Tennessee let to the arrest of more than a dozen men accused of seeking sex from children.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the two-day operation began Dec. 9 in eastern Tennessee. The agency said it placed several decoy advertisements on website with known tie to prostitution and commercial sex cases.
Officials said the sting led to the arrest of 14 men allegedly seeking sex from minors. The following individuals were booked into the Hamilton County Jail.
-Gregory Joiner (DOB 7/12/60), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
-Thomas Baggenstoss (DOB 3/6/77), Knoxville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
-Rubelino Velasquez Salas (DOB 1/6/89), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
-William Fugate (DOB 8/18/76), Riceville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
-Jerome Stewart (DOB 10/17/95) Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Marijuana
-Michael Scarlett (DOB 3/3/98), Houston, TX: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
-Khadim Gueye (DOB 9/26/87), Chattanooga, TN: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
-Sibley Evans (DOB 7/10/77), Lupton City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
-Aurelio Hernandez (DOB 9/25/88), Roanoke, VA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
-Thomas Cochran (DOB 4/27/78), Carrollton, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Nicholas Underwood (DOB 9/9/99), Cohutta, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of a Firearm While in Commission of a Felony
-Bersain Velasquez (DOB 5/24/79), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
-Qu’darius Smith (DOB 12/10/97), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana
-Nelvin Cruz-Cruz (DOB 2/17/72), Lilburn, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
Authorities also located a potential trafficking victim and offered her housing and counseling.
