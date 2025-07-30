14,000 Entergy customers out of power as storms roll through capital area

BATON ROUGE - More than 14,000 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish are out of power Wednesday afternoon as strong storms rolled through the capital area.

At 4:40 p.m., the outage map listed 14,158 people in EBR, 7,677 in Tangipahoa and 2,414 in Ascension.

