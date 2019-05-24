89°
13th dead whale of the year washes ashore near San Francisco

1 hour 16 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 May 24, 2019 5:44 PM May 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Marine Mammal Center
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Authorities say a dead gray whale has washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing the total to 13 dead whales found in the area since March.
  
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the whale carcass was found Thursday along the Point Reyes National Seashore near Limantour Beach.
  
The Marine Mammal Center plans a necropsy to determine what killed the whale.
  
The center says more whales have been spotted in the San Francisco Bay Area since early March and scientists fear it's because they are starving and can't complete their annual migration from Mexico to Alaska.
