13-year-old struck by gunfire while inside home on North Ardenwood Drive

BATON ROUGE — A 13-year-old was injured during a Saturday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers said the shooting occurred around 6:54 p.m. when gunfire from outside a home struck the juvenile who was inside the home.

The teen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.