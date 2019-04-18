62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

13-year-old shot, killed in Hammond; one person in custody

50 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 10:39 PM April 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

HAMMOND - One person is facing a manslaughter charge after a 13-year-old was shot and killed this week.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were notified Wednesday night of a disturbance that took place outside of a residence on Magee Road in Natalbany, which ended in gunfire. 

Officials say 13-year-old Robert Stevenson was struck in the chest. He was transported to a local medical facility where he later died.

54-year-old Rickey Nelson of Independence was taken into custody and faces one count of manslaughter. The sheriff's office says additional arrests and charges are forthcoming.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days