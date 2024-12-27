13-year-old killed while riding bike along highway in Kentwood

KENTWOOD - A 13-year-old was killed after being hit by a car while riding his bike along a highway in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash happened on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m.. Benjamin Mixon and another bicyclist were riding in the southbound lane of Highway 1061 near Crawford Road where a Chevrolet Silverado hit both of them.

Mixon and the other bicyclist were taken to a hospital where Mixon died from his injuries.

Louisiana State Police said both riders were wearing dark-colored clothing when they were hit. Troopers reminded bicyclists to wear high-vis clothing and rise as close to the right-hand side of the roadway as possible.