13-year-old girl leads deputies on chase in stolen car full of teens

LAPLACE - A 13-year-old girl led police on a chase through a suburban neighborhood in a stolen vehicle with four other teens.

Deputies with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 3:30 a.m. June 9 concerning juveniles trying to burglarize cars in the Riverlands subdivision.

Officers saw a vehicle fitting the suspect description run a stop sign and tried to pull the car over. The driver refused to stop, ran through several more stop signs, and drove over street curbs, almost losing control of the vehicle.

Officers blocked the car in and ordered the teens, whose ages ranged from 13 to 16, to get on the ground. All five teens were arrested.

The driver was booked with aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle, which is a felony offense. The four passengers were arrested for curfew violations.